Trump Admin's Short-Term Insurance Rule Survives Challenge

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., district judge granted the federal government a quick win on Friday in a legal challenge to a rule allowing Americans to use short-term health insurance plans, which skirt certain Affordable Care Act requirements, for three years instead of one. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon rejected the Association for Community Affiliated Plans' argument that extending the bare-bones policies' length flouted the structure and purpose of the ACA, which was passed to ensure all Americans enrolled in substantial health care policies. The group couldn't support its claim that expanding short-term policies perpetuated the discrimination the ACA was established to...

