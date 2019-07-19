TD Bank Wins NJ High Court Review Of Forged Checks Ruling

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- TD Bank has convinced the New Jersey Supreme Court to review a ruling that a dentist may pursue a claim against the financial institution under the state's Uniform Fiduciaries Law for allowing his then-employees to fraudulently deposit into their accounts checks that were issued to him and his practice. The justices granted a petition for certification filed by TD Bank NA in challenging a state appellate opinion this year finding in part that Dr. Dominick A. Lembo's allegations support a UFL claim against the bank, according to a posting Thursday on the state's judiciary website. In partially reversing a trial court...

