Groups Urge Libra Partners To Stand Up To Facebook

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Four public advocacy groups on Thursday urged the Libra Association's more than two dozen partners to withdraw from the Facebook-led cryptocurrency project, a day after skeptical lawmakers grilled the social media giant. The letter from the Open Markets Institute, Public Citizen, Demand Progress Education Fund and the Revolving Door Project comes after Facebook executive David Marcus, the head of the digital wallet that will facilitate the use of Libra, said at a House hearing earlier this week that the proposed cryptocurrency may be a commodity rather than a security subject to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission oversight. He also assured lawmakers...

