Ex-CSX Worker's Injury Suit Derailed By Case's Location

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a published decision Friday finding that the state was not the proper forum for a lawsuit brought by a former Consolidated Rail Corp. and CSX Transportation Inc. worker over injuries he suffered during the course of his four-decade career at a rail yard in New York. The Superior Court ruled that a trial judge had given Samuel Wright undue deference in choosing where to litigate his case under the Federal Employers’ Liability Act, and had ignored evidence from the defendants about the burden they would face by having to bring witnesses in the case from New...

