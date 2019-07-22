Baker McKenzie Boosts LA Office With 2 DLA Piper Partners

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie announced Friday that it has snapped up two new litigation and enforcement partners from DLA Piper for its Los Angeles office, bolstering its securities practice as the global firm continues to expand. Perrie Weiner will helm Baker McKenzie's global securities litigation practice and manage its LA outpost, while Edward Totino will mainly focus on class actions brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. With more than two decades working side by side, the two will continue to build on that history at their new firm, Totino said. Weiner, who was co-chair of DLA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS