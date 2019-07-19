Gang Crime Doesn't Warrant Deportation, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday threw out a removal order against a U.S. green card holder convicted of gang participation, finding the Virginia anti-gang law he violated covers lesser offenses, like trespassing, that do not merit deportation. The three-judge panel concluded that Melvin Rodriguez Cabrera's 2017 conviction in Virginia for participating in a criminal street gang is not a "crime involving moral turpitude," a category of offenses in the Immigration and Nationality Act that can expose legal immigrants to deportation. In doing so, the judges overturned a precedential decision put forth by the Board of Immigration Appeals, the immigration courts' appellate board. The...

