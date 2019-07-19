Money Moves: Covington, Weil, Eversheds Sutherland

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP snagged a lobbying firm's formal general counsel, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP added to its London office and Eversheds Sutherland is building out its banking team after a record year — this is Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the banking arena. Covington Jeremy Newell Jeremy Newell, former general counsel for the financial services lobbying organization Bank Policy Institute, has joined Covington & Burling's office in Washington, D.C. The firm announced in early July that Newell is now a partner in its financial services group after serving as general counsel, executive vice president and chief operating officer for BPI. He oversaw the banking...

