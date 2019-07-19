Rep. Asks Feds If DOJ Policy Shielded Trump From Indictment

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The head of the House Oversight Committee wants federal prosecutors to explain whether a U.S. Department of Justice policy that bars indicting a sitting president impacted the decision not to indict President Donald Trump following allegations that he violated campaign finance laws by paying off women he had affairs with. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., on Friday asked the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York whether the policy led prosecutors not to indict Trump for allegedly directing his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, during the 2016 campaign to pay off women who claimed they'd had affairs with the then-candidate....

