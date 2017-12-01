'Napoleonic Code' Helps Chubb Conquer $1.1M Award

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that a Chubb Ltd. insurer is not obligated to pay $1.1 million toward a judgment against Exide Technologies over acid damage at a battery factory, after holding that a key policy provision wasn’t triggered because it applies only in countries whose legal systems are based on the 19th-century Napoleonic Code. In a sprawling 46-page opinion steeped in historical references, a panel of the appellate court reversed U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen’s order that Chubb unit Ace American Insurance Co. must cover the $1.1 million slice of a $2.6 million award that the Sumner, Washington-based factory’s owner,...

