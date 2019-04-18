Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Still Can't Transfer 2,400 Talc Suits To Del. Fed. Court

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson lost another bid to transfer 2,400 personal injury and wrongful death suits over allegedly contaminated talc powder products to Delaware federal court on Friday, when a judge found that the company failed to prove the case is "related to" its talc supplier's bankruptcy case.

Johnson & Johnson had argued that the suits pending in state and federal courts alleging its talc contained asbestos should be transferred to Delaware, where its talc supplier Imerys Talc had filed for bankruptcy. But, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected J&J's request, noting that the corporation failed to prove "related-to" subject matter jurisdiction....

