Managing The Risks Of Employee Affinity Groups: Part 2

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- This article addresses how to manage the legal risk associated with employee affinity groups (also known as employee resource groups or employee networks) and provides guidance on creating employee affinity group policies. Employee affinity groups (i.e., employee groups formed around a shared personal characteristic or experience) are an increasingly common feature of the modern workplace.[1] As a diversity initiative, employee affinity groups often may implicate legally protected employee characteristics and activities. Employers must be careful not to run afoul of a variety of laws and regulations meant to protect employees from discrimination, harassment and retaliation based on their participation or nonparticipation...

