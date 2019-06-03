Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ericsson Says It Needs In On Qualcomm's 9th Circ. Appeal

Law360, Washington (July 22, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Ericsson is seeking permission from the Ninth Circuit to intervene in Qualcomm’s patent licensing appeal so it can quickly file a motion to seal its royalty rates and other private business information by July 29.

In a filing on Friday, Ericsson said it will suffer "irreparable harm” if the information becomes public.

“If Ericsson is not permitted to intervene on an emergency basis to file a sealing motion, non-public highly confidential information reflecting Ericsson’s effective royalty rates would be disclosed to third parties, including existing and future licensees and competitors who could use this information to Ericsson’s competitive disadvantage,” the company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

1410 Antitrust

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®