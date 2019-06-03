Ericsson Says It Needs In On Qualcomm's 9th Circ. Appeal

Law360, Washington (July 22, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Ericsson is seeking permission from the Ninth Circuit to intervene in Qualcomm’s patent licensing appeal so it can quickly file a motion to seal its royalty rates and other private business information by July 29. In a filing on Friday, Ericsson said it will suffer "irreparable harm” if the information becomes public. “If Ericsson is not permitted to intervene on an emergency basis to file a sealing motion, non-public highly confidential information reflecting Ericsson’s effective royalty rates would be disclosed to third parties, including existing and future licensees and competitors who could use this information to Ericsson’s competitive disadvantage,” the company said...

