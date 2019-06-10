Trustee, MDL Group, Maryland AG Blast Insys Ch. 11 Proposal

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog, Maryland’s attorney general and counsel for plaintiffs in massive opioid multidistrict litigation are all ripping a proposal to appoint a “public entities committee” in drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc.’s Chapter 11 case, arguing it either goes too far or not far enough. The creation of the novel committee was envisioned as a way to give potentially thousands of cities and counties suing Insys over its role in the opioid crisis a seat at the table during the opioid maker’s bankruptcy case. Insys, its unsecured creditors committee and those public entities reached a deal earlier this month that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS