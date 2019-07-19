Cherokee Nation Again Sues DOI For Trust Fund Accounting

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a complaint in D.C. federal district court Friday, claiming the department and its Bureau of Indian Affairs failed to account for their handling of tribal trust funds, after withdrawing similar claims in Oklahoma federal court earlier this year. The Oklahoma tribe asked the court for an order to force the DOI, its BIA and Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Treasury Department and other agencies and officials to furnish an accounting of the tribe's land, oil and gas leases, property minerals, hunting and fishing rights, "and all moneys, and all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS