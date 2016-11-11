Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Katten Muchin Cannot Fully Escape $69M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court has ruled that Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP must face a malpractice suit brought by corporate entities linked to a decade-long payday lending scam, though the court also said the firm could not be held responsible for the entirety of the $69 million civil judgment levied against the companies.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled on Friday that Katten Muchin could not be held liable for the portion of the $69 million settlement, which the corporate entities reached with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, that concerned unauthorized loans, due to the fact that the firm never knew...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

November 11, 2016

