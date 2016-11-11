Katten Muchin Cannot Fully Escape $69M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court has ruled that Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP must face a malpractice suit brought by corporate entities linked to a decade-long payday lending scam, though the court also said the firm could not be held responsible for the entirety of the $69 million civil judgment levied against the companies. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled on Friday that Katten Muchin could not be held liable for the portion of the $69 million settlement, which the corporate entities reached with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, that concerned unauthorized loans, due to the fact that the firm never knew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS