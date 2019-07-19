Cannabis Candy Maker Sued Over 'Stoney Patch' Gummies

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The maker of Sour Patch candies, Mondelez Canada Inc., lodged a lawsuit on Friday in California federal court alleging a company that sells cannabis-infused gummies under the name “Stoney Patch” is infringing its intellectual property. Mondelez says the maker of the Stoney Patch gummies ripped off the unique look of its Sour Patch candy’s “distinct bag that has a yellow center with green dabs at the edges that allow the yellow to peak through.” The maker of Sour Patch candies claims the packaging for the Stoney Patch candies is “virtually identical” to its own. The company argues the packaging for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS