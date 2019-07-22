'Mr. Lithuania' Told To Pay Up Over Alstom Bribery Plot

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 4:11 PM BST) -- A judge on Monday ordered a former manager at Alstom Power known as "Mr. Lithuania" to hand over approximately £410,000 ($512,000) for his role in bribing politicians and senior officials in the country to win contracts to upgrade a power station. John Venskus, a Lithuanian national who was a business development manager at Alstom Power Ltd., was ordered by Judge Martin Beddoe at Southwark Crown Court to hand over the money over criminal proceeds he made from a bribery plot at the British subsidiary of the French power company. Venskus, 76, was sentenced in May 2018 to three years and six...

