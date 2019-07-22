ECJ To Hear Cases Over Payments, Unfair Lending

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 3:04 PM BST) -- European Union legislation governing payment providers is headed to the bloc's highest court after an Austrian bank asked for an explanation of how the rules apply to its contracts with retail customers. DenizBank AG has asked the European Court of Justice to clarify whether its contracts with consumers are lawful under the EU's Payment Services Directive, according to a notice published in the EU's official journal on Monday. The lender, which is regulated in Austria but also operates in Germany and Turkey, has asked the court to rule on a handful of contract questions, including over consumer consent to changes in banking...

