BP, Bunge Ink $775M Bioenergy Joint Venture

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- New York-based agribusiness and food company Bunge said Monday it has agreed to form a $775 million 50-50 joint venture with BP that will produce a mix of ethanol, sugar and renewable electricity, in a deal guided by Lefosse Advogados. Bunge Ltd. said it has agreed to partner with BP PLC to form a bioenergy company that will be based in Brazil. The deal calls for Bunge to receive $75 million in cash from BP and for the new company, BP Bunge Bioenergia, to assume $700 million in Bunge debt at closing. The deal has already been approved by the Bunge...

