Diamond Co. Blocks Ex-Partner From Using IP In New Biz

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Sunday enjoined a former partner in GemShares LLC from using the diamond investment company’s patented method for securitizing diamonds and other gems to found his own company, saying GemShares showed that the new business hindered its ability to recruit investors. After prevailing on its breach of contract claim in January, GemShares asked the court to enjoin Arthur Lipton and his company, Secured Worldwide LLC, from violating a noncompete provision and to assign GemShares his interest in a patent application for a competing product he developed after leaving the company. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said a...

