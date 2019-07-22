WTO Dispute Roundup: US Angles For More Transparency

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest glimpse of the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. delegation makes a play to increase transparency in WTO legal proceedings, while disputes over solar panel tariffs and sugar subsidies lurch ahead. US Looks to Open Up Dispute System Monday’s DSB session saw the U.S. take the floor to issue a lengthy statement on the overall lack of transparency in the WTO’s dispute settlement system, which it said was a “systemic issue that is critical for the legitimacy” of the WTO. The U.S. pointed out that it has adopted a policy of requesting public hearings for every...

