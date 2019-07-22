Livongo Ups Target For Wilson Sonsini-Led IPO To $267.5M

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Health care management platform Livongo increased its expected IPO price range on Monday, raising the Wilson Sonsini-guided offering’s expected haul to $267.5 million at midpoint. Livongo Health Inc. raised its expected price range from between $20 and $23 per share to between $24 and $26 per share, according to a revised Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The new range would raise its midpoint proceeds by about 16% from its earlier level, which sat around $230 million. The Mountain View, California-based company bills itself as a health care platform to help those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and depression manage...

