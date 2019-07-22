Microsoft Pays $25M To End Gov't's Foreign Bribery Claims

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. agreed to pay about $25 million to resolve U.S. authorities' allegations that its Hungary subsidiary bribed foreign officials in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, government agencies announced Monday. Microsoft will cough up about $25 million to end U.S. investigations into an alleged yearslong foreign bribery scheme involving its Hungary subsidiary. (AP) Microsoft will pay an $8.8 million criminal penalty and disgorge $13.8 million plus $2.8 million in prejudgment interest to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's and U.S. Department of Justice's investigations into an alleged yearslong foreign bribery scheme. The Hungary subsidiary entered into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS