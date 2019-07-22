Regulator Opens Criminal Probes Into 52 Pension Schemes

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Britain’s pensions regulator is carrying out seven criminal investigations into scams covering 52 savings schemes that took unwary savers for about £55 million ($69 million), its chief executive has said. The Pension Regulator’s chief executive Charles Counsell said the watchdog has identified 38 suspects that the regulator is treating as targets and the investigations “cover a range of complexities and possible outcomes — from fraud and money laundering charges to Employer Related Investments,” Counsell wrote in a letter to Frank Field, the chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee. He said that indicative losses to savers' pensions could amount to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS