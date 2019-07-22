Covington, Fried Frank Assist On $585M Deal For Dr. Scholl's

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Boston-based private investment outfit Yellow Wood Partners has agreed to buy popular shoe insert maker Dr. Scholl's from Bayer AG for $585 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal molded by Covington & Burling and Fried Frank. The Dr. Scholl's acquisition adds to Yellow Wood's portfolio a business that last year alone posted sales of $234 million, according to a statement. Upon the deal's completion, Yellow Wood intends to create a new corporate entity that will house the Dr. Scholl's business. The firm plans to "invest in all aspects of the business to drive the growth and profitability of the...

