DA Morgenthau Leaves Far-Reaching Legacy

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Robert Morgenthau, the legendary longtime Manhattan district attorney known by former colleagues as "the boss," died on Sunday at age 99. Robert Morgenthau served as Manhattan's district attorney from 1975 to 2009. (AP) Morgenthau served as Manhattan's U.S. attorney for nearly 10 years in the 1960s before going on to become the borough's longest-serving district attorney from 1975 to 2009. Former prosecutors who worked in Morgenthau's office remembered him Monday for his determination to do the right thing. Current District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whom Morgenthau supported as his successor, said in a statement Monday that Morgenthau "sparked a paradigm shift" through...

