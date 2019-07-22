Ecuador Prevails In Tax Dispute With Spanish Tuna Co.

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has unanimously rejected all of Spanish tuna fishing company Albacora SA's allegations in a $56 million arbitration involving Ecuador that stemmed from a dispute over tax exemptions, the country said. Ecuador's state attorney general said on July 18 that the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal not only dismissed the arbitration, but also ordered Albacora to pay two-thirds of Ecuador's costs and expenses and half of the country's procedural costs in the proceeding. "In this way, the attorney general defended the interests and position of the Ecuadorian state, obtaining a favorable award in a lawsuit for approximately 56 million...

