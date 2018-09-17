Stevens & Lee Inks Deal Ending New Mom's Sex Bias Case

Law360, New York (July 22, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Stevens & Lee PC has inked a confidential deal with a former legal assistant to resolve claims in Pennsylvania federal court that the law firm discriminated against her by firing her after she went on family leave to deal with medical issues she and her newborn daughter faced. U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III conditionally dismissed the suit Monday, giving Stevens & Lee and Alicia Drees 60 days to finalize the settlement. Drees had alleged the firm violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Family and Medical Leave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS