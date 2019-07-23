DOJ Errors Doom Suboxone Film Fraud Case, Indivior Says

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 3:35 AM BST) -- Indivior has urged a federal judge to toss an indictment accusing it of misrepresenting the risk of abuse posed to children by its opioid-dependence treatment Suboxone Film, claiming federal prosecutors included inadmissible references to a doctor's health care fraud convictions and possibly even intentionally misled the grand jury. In its motion to dismiss Friday, Indivior Inc. said that the U.S. Department of Justice seemed to have presented the grand jury inadmissible evidence about a doctor's health care fraud convictions, and effectively instructed the jury to apply them as a reason for charging the company with an alleged nationwide scheme to falsely...

