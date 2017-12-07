Fed. Circ. Throws Out Appeal From CIT On Motor Home Duties

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday tossed a U.S. Court of International Trade lawsuit accusing the government of refusing to refund certain duties to a Canadian motor home manufacturer, finding that the trade court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. In a 13-page published opinion, the appellate panel dismissed Erwin Hymer Group North America Inc.’s case at the CIT over the allegedly unpaid refund, noting that Hymer had a pending protest of the duties it was assessed for imported vehicles. Because the protest was still pending, it was improper for the CIT to hear the case before the U.S. Customs and Border...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS