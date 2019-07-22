U.S., Guatemala Broker Deal Designed To Stem Migration

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Guatemalan governments have agreed to work together to stem the recent spike in Central American migration and to facilitate development in the region to reduce factors driving people out, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. Under their agreement, the two countries will work toward increasing their capacity to receive migrants, adjudicate their asylum claims, provide shelter, improve facilities for processing deportations and protect migrants from smugglers. They will also collaborate to develop Guatemala’s workforce and infrastructure to improve its attractiveness to its own citizens and foreign investors, the agency said. “Enhancing protection capacity and expanding access...

