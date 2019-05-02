Credit Repair Cos. Seek Dismissal Of CFPB Suit

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 2:35 AM BST) -- The companies behind the CreditRepair.com and Lexington Law credit repair brands have urged a Utah federal court to throw out a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit claiming deceptive marketing and other improper practices, arguing the agency’s beef seems to be largely with an outside referrer they can’t be held responsible for. In a dismissal brief filed on Friday, the Salt Lake City-based PGX Holdings Inc., John C. Heath Attorney At Law PLLC and other corporate entities named as defendants told the court the CFPB hasn’t claimed they mistreated customers who were referred to them for credit repair services but has...

