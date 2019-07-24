Morgenthau Leaves Legacy Of Fighting Tax Havens, Tyco CEO

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau may be best known for prosecuting the Central Park Five and Mark David Chapman, but he also fought against offshore tax havens and reeled in big fish, including the former CEO of Tyco International. Morgenthau, who died on Sunday at age 99, served as a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly 10 years in the 1960s before becoming Manhattan's longest-serving district attorney from 1975 to 2009. He left behind a legacy as a prosecutor in both offices that included the prosecution of several high-profile tax cases and setting his sights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS