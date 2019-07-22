Actavis Infringed Constipation Drug Patent, Judge Rules

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has upheld a patent covering Bausch Health Cos.’ opioid-induced constipation drug Relistor and ruled Actavis Laboratories’ planned generic version infringes the patent. U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler issued the ruling July 17, following a four-day bench trial this spring. He rejected Actavis’ argument that parts of the patent, which covers the formulation of Relistor tablets, are invalid because they are obvious. “Actavis’ obviousness case unsuccessfully tries to bridge the gap between the teachings of the prior art ... and the inventive formulation,” the judge wrote. The ruling is a victory for Bausch and its partner, Progenics...

