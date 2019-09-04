'Friday The 13th' Writer Warns Of 'Absurd Consequences'

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The writer of "Friday the 13th" is urging the Second Circuit to let him regain the rights to his screenplay, saying arguments rooted in labor law from the movie's producers would lead to "absurd consequences." The brief on Tuesday from screenwriter Victor Miller came in a closely watched case over the Copyright Act's so-called termination right — a rule designed to let authors such as Miller reclaim control of works they signed over to a company years ago. The producers of the franchise are urging the appeals court to rule that Miller is not eligible to use the provision because he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS