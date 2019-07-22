FIFA Bans Ex-Botswana Soccer Exec For Life Over Bribes

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- FIFA said Monday that it has banned the former general secretary of the Botswana Football Association from soccer for life and fined him roughly $50,000 for accepting bribes in connection with an international match-fixing scheme. Mooketsi Kgotlele was implicated in a wide-ranging probe conducted by soccer's international governing body and other organizations after allegations came to light years ago of a conspiracy to fix hundreds of matches by paying off corrupt players and officials, FIFA said. Wilson Raj Perumal had already served prison time for various bribery and match-fixing offenses when he was arrested in Finland in 2011, and went on...

