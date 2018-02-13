Fed. Circ. Denies Stay In High Court-Bound Immunity Case

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The University of Minnesota on Wednesday lost its bid to stay a Federal Circuit ruling that states aren’t entitled to sovereign immunity in patent challenges, leaving the decision in place as it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. The university had claimed it would face a rush of deadlines and complications if the mandate wasn’t stayed, but the Federal Circuit panel didn’t bite and kept its June 14 order in place. The judges didn’t expand on their reasoning. The university is appealing a finding that states can face inter partes review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The Federal Circuit...

