Utah Supreme Court Strikes Down State Med Mal Law

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Utah Supreme Court has ruled that a state law requiring medical malpractice claimants to obtain a “certificate of compliance” from a state agency is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of powers doctrine, reinstating a suit that accused a hospital of negligently causing a patient’s death. In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court on Friday reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Jordan Valley Medical Center and other health care providers of causing the death of Gustavo Vega, a 44-year-old man who died one week after a routine gallbladder removal surgery. The patient’s widow, Yolanda Vega, had sought a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS