Pa. Pasta Maker Had Valid Trademark Settlement, Court Says

Law360, Pittsburgh (July 22, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area Italian food company had reached a valid settlement over a rival’s use of an allegedly similar brand name, despite the rival’s request that the companies sign off on an alternative name, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly said attorneys for George DeLallo Co. Inc. and Mamtakim Inc. had reached a settlement agreement through a chain of emails. The New York-based Mamtakim said it would drop its use of the “Andolina” brand name for its Italian food products, the judge said, even if Mamtakim later said it wanted the final written settlement to include DeLallo’s...

