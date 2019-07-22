The 5 Supermajority Tax Challenges Facing Calif.

Law360, New York (July 22, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- On July 5, the San Francisco Superior Court issued a pair of rulings in favor of the city and county of San Francisco, finding that two local special taxes introduced by voter initiatives were valid even though they passed with a simple majority vote and not a two-thirds supermajority vote. These taxes are jointly projected to raise as much as $500 million in annual tax revenue for the city to fund special homelessness and childcare initiatives. These are the first decisions in a wave of closely watched litigation challenges in California following the California Supreme Court’s August 2017 opinion in Cannabis...

