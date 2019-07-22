Wash. Wizards Hire Ex-Browns GC To Oversee Operations

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Billionaire sports mogul and financier Ted Leonsis announced Monday that he's overhauled the organizational structure of the Washington Wizards and other D.C.-area teams his company owns, hiring the Cleveland Browns' former general counsel to help run four organizations under the newly created collective Monumental Basketball. Sashi Brown served as the Browns' general counsel and executive vice president from 2013 to 2016, and served the next year solely as EVP, before being ousted after the team posted a 1-27 record under his watch, according to a press release Monday. Despite those harrowing on-field results, many now credit Brown with deftly managing the team's draft...

