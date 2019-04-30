House Dems, Others Assail Association Health Plan Rule

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- High-ranking House Democrats, Ivy League professors and a group of medical associations are among the latest to urge the D.C. Circuit to uphold a Washington, D.C., federal judge’s March decision to gut a Trump administration rule expanding access to association health plans. The flurry of amicus briefs submitted Monday underscores the importance of the case, which asks the D.C. Circuit to decide whether small businesses and individuals should be able to eschew buying health insurance from the Affordable Care Act’s individual and small-group markets in favor of joining association health plans, which are typically sold on the large-group market. Ten members...

