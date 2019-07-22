Trading Firm Robinhood Nabs $323M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Digital securities trading platform Robinhood on Monday said investors poured in $323 million during its latest funding round, as the company looks to build on a successful run over the past year. Robinhood, which markets itself as a free trading platform for stocks, options and cryptocurrencies, said returning investor DST Global led the company’s series E funding round. Existing investors Ribbit Capital, NEA, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital also participated in the funding round, the Menlo Park, California-based firm said. Robinhood did not specifically disclose what it intends to do with the funds from the series E round, simply stating it...

