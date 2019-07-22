Investors Inject $150M Into Online Marketplace Thumbtack

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Thumbtack, an online marketplace that connects customers to local small businesses providing services such as plumbing, personal training or house cleaning, said Monday it has secured $150 million from a group of private investors led by Sequoia Capital. The funding round, which also included participation from Baillie Gifford, values Thumbtack at $1.7 billion, according to a statement from the company. The online search platform provided by Thumbtack allows consumers to find local professionals in an array of areas. In addition to the above-mentioned tasks, searchable services include handymen, dog trainers and local moving. San Francisco-based Thumbtack intends to use the fresh...

