Cherokee Nation Health Services Names New General Counsel

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The executive director of the Indian Child Welfare Act office for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma has been tapped to serve as general counsel of Cherokee Nation Health Services, one of the largest tribally operated health systems in the United States, the tribe said. Nikki Baker-Limore will start as Cherokee Nation Health Services general counsel on July 27, just before the nation is scheduled to open a 469,000-square-foot outpatient health center at its W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the tribe said July 18. Health Services receives more than 1.3 million patient visits a year at the hospital and in...

