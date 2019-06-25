Furniture Trade Group Claims No Role In Dresser-Tip Death

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An industry group promoting safety standards for home furniture said it has no liability to a Florida mother whose child died after being pinned beneath a tipped Ikea dresser, according to the group's motion to dismiss the mother's lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. The American Home Furnishings Alliance Inc. said that the design and safety standards it allegedly had a hand in crafting and promoting did not create a duty of care to plaintiffs like Meghan DeLong or her late 2-year-old son, Conner, particularly since those standards were not mandatory for furniture makers to follow. "Courts have emphasized the fundamental...

