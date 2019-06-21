GE Urges High Court To Pass On Golf Course Cleanup Row

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- GE told the U.S. Supreme Court an Illinois golf course is trying to "manufacture a conflict" under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act to force it to do unnecessary cleanup of contaminated groundwater at a former manufacturing facility. Prairie Ridge Golf Course and its operators are unnecessarily pursuing an injunction under RCRA despite a consent order between the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric Co. that requires GE to clean up the site, the company said in a brief to the high court. GE slammed the golf course's appeal and said the court should let stand a Seventh Circuit ruling from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS