LeClairRyan To Close Following Flood Of Atty Departures

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- LeClairRyan's members have voted to wind down the firm, following several months of attorney exits. LeClairRyan announced Wednesday that it will close its doors following an exodus of attorneys this year. (Photo: Facebook) LeClairRyan's imminent closure, which was announced by the firm on Wednesday, follows years of defections from the firm, a trend which only accelerated in 2019. "On behalf of my colleagues, we are deeply saddened to make this announcement today," said C. Erik Gustafson, the firm's former CEO, in a written statement. "Through our transition we will continue to focus first and foremost on the success of our clients, as...

