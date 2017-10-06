Ford Seeks Fed. Circ. Rehearing On Duty Hike For Van Imports

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. urged the Federal Circuit to revisit its decision to hike duties on the automaker's imported vans, saying Monday the appellate court had incorrectly categorized the vehicles as cargo vans instead of passenger vans. After a three-judge panel rejected a 2.5% tariff rate decided by the U.S. Court of International Trade in favor of a 25% rate on Ford's Transit Connect 6/7 vans, Ford said the panel should either grant it another hearing or let the full court consider its arguments. The panel last month had relied on an exception to an "eo nomine" provision that classifies goods by name...

