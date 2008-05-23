Power Integrations Denied Atty Fees But Keeps $24M IP Win

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday refused Fairchild Semiconductor's bid to throw out a jury's $24 million verdict that it willfully infringed competitor Power Integration's microchip technology, but also denied Power Integration's bid for attorney fees and triple damages, saying the case wasn't exceptional. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark wrote that granting a new trial or tossing the damages award would be unwarranted because sound evidence was presented to the jury. But the judge also ruled that the case did not distinguish itself enough to grant attorney fees to Power Integration Inc. and that there was no proof of “egregious...

